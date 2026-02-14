WORLD
Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon in latest ceasefire violation
The attacks come amid repeated Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024.
(FILE) Fire and smoke rises after Israeli air strikes on Kfar Hatta in southern Lebanon, Lebanon, January 11, 2026. / Reuters
a day ago

Israeli warplanes carried out air strikes late on Saturday targeting the outskirts of Houmine al-Fawqa in the Iqlim al-Tuffah area of southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese state media.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that the strikes hit the al-Hamila area near the town at around 10.15 pm local time (2015 GMT).

No immediate information was available regarding casualties or damage.

The attacks come amid repeated Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024.

Israel continues to occupy five Lebanese hilltops seized during the latest war that began in October 2023, in addition to other Lebanese areas it has held for decades.

The Israeli attacks have killed more than 4,000 people and wounded 17,000 others in Lebanon.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
