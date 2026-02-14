Israeli warplanes carried out air strikes late on Saturday targeting the outskirts of Houmine al-Fawqa in the Iqlim al-Tuffah area of southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese state media.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that the strikes hit the al-Hamila area near the town at around 10.15 pm local time (2015 GMT).

No immediate information was available regarding casualties or damage.

The attacks come amid repeated Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024.