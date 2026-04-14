A European Citizens' Initiative calling for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement has surpassed one million signatures, organisers announced on Tuesday, making it the fastest initiative to reach the threshold since the mechanism was introduced.

Launched in Jan. 2026, under the title "Justice for Palestine," the campaign has also exceeded the required national signature thresholds in 10 EU member states, surpassing the minimum of seven countries needed for validation.

The initiative, led by the European Left Alliance and supported by civil society groups and Palestinian-led movements across the bloc, urges the European Union to suspend its association agreement with Israel, citing alleged violations of international law and human rights.

"One million people have spoken: the EU must fully suspend its Association Agreement with Israel – the EU must stand for international law and stop its complicity with Israel’s genocide," the organisers said in a statement, calling on supporters to continue mobilising toward a new target of 1.5 million signatures.

Under rules, a European Citizens' Initiative must gather at least 1 million valid signatures and meet minimum thresholds in at least seven EU member states to be considered by the European Commission.