Dozens dead in eastern South Africa flooding: authorities
South Africa has been lashed by heavy rain and snow since the weekend, in a severe winter cold front which disrupted transport and power networks.
People make their way through drenched lanes in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa, July 11, 2024. / AP
June 11, 2025

The death toll from flooding in eastern parts of South Africa has risen 49, including children on a school bus that was swept away, a provincial governor said.

"As of now, the stats have escalated to 49" deaths, Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane told reporters on Wednesday, citing police figures.

At least eight bodies have been recovered after a school bus was swept away by floods near Mthatha in South Africa's Eastern Cape province, officials said on Wednesday.

South Africa has been lashed by heavy rain and snow since the weekend, in a severe winter cold front which disrupted transport and power networks.

"It is indeed a sad thing and the search is still going on," Eastern Cape community safety official Xolile Nqatha told television station Newzroom Afrika.

Three children were rescued from the bus, President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said.

"President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the bereaved families, affected communities and Eastern Cape residents at large," a statement said.

Flooding has become more common and severe in South Africa as the impacts of climate change are felt.

A storm on the East Coast in April 2022 killed about 400 people and left thousands homeless.

