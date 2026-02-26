Israeli forces raided the village of al Tabaqa south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank late on Wednesday, injuring four Palestinians.

One Palestinian was wounded by live ammunition while the others were assaulted and beaten during the incursion, local sources said, adding that Israeli troops fired live rounds and stun grenades as clashes broke out with residents.

Videos circulated by Palestinian media showed Israeli soldiers violently striking a young man and forcing him to the ground, while separate footage appeared to show several youths being detained and interrogated on the spot.

In the town of Huwara south of Nablus, Israeli forces detained a Palestinian after assaulting him, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Troops stormed the southern part of the town, temporarily shut down the main road and searched homes while detaining several young men and children.

Separately, illegal Israeli settlers set fire to agricultural structures in the al Shamis area near al Wadi al Awaj northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Al-Baidar Organisation for the Defense of Bedouin Rights.