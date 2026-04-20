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Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents to avoid border areas despite ceasefire
A military spokesperson urged civilians to stay away from designated villages and the Litani River area amid ongoing operations.
Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents to avoid border areas despite ceasefire
Israeli military vehicles drive in southern Lebanon, near the Israel-Lebanon border, April 19, 2026 / Reuters
8 hours ago

The Israeli army on Monday warned residents in southern Lebanon to avoid movement near border areas and certain villages, citing ongoing military activity despite a ceasefire.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said civilians are “prohibited from moving south” of a line encompassing several villages and surrounding areas, listing multiple locations across southern Lebanon in a post on X.

He also warned residents not to approach the Litani River, the Salhani Valley and the Slouqi area.

Adraee further urged civilians not to return to dozens of villages near the border, including Naqoura, Maroun al-Ras, Bint Jbeil, Aita al-Shaab and Mays al-Jabal.

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Since March 2, Israel has carried out an offensive in Lebanon that has killed around 2,300 people, wounded more than 7,500 and displaced over 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

Reported violations have followed a 10-day temporary ceasefire that took effect last Thursday.

RelatedTRT World - Lebanon reopens road, bridge hit by Israeli strikes as fragile truce holds
SOURCE:AA
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