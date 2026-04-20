The Israeli army on Monday warned residents in southern Lebanon to avoid movement near border areas and certain villages, citing ongoing military activity despite a ceasefire.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said civilians are “prohibited from moving south” of a line encompassing several villages and surrounding areas, listing multiple locations across southern Lebanon in a post on X.

He also warned residents not to approach the Litani River, the Salhani Valley and the Slouqi area.

Adraee further urged civilians not to return to dozens of villages near the border, including Naqoura, Maroun al-Ras, Bint Jbeil, Aita al-Shaab and Mays al-Jabal.