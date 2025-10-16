US
YouTube down for hundreds of thousands of users in US and worldwide
More than 800,000 users report issues accessing the video-sharing platform, according to outage tracker Downdetector, as Google has yet to comment.
An ongoing issue with Youtube has now received over 800,000 reports / Reuters
October 16, 2025

Alphabet-owned YouTube was down for hundreds of thousands of users in the United States and worldwide, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

Hundreds of thousands of users had reported issues with YouTube, the site said.

Downdetector tracks outages by collecting status reports from multiple sources, including user submissions.

An ongoing issue with YouTube has since received more than 800,000 user reports, according to the monitoring platform, which also indicated related problems affecting other Google services.

Downdetector noted that its figures are based on user-reported data, meaning the actual number of people affected may differ.

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
