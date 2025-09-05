WAR ON GAZA
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Ben Hania’s film "The Voice of Hind Rajab" premiered at the 82nd Venice Film Festival to a 23-minute standing ovation.
Kaouther Ben Hania poses before the screening "The Voice of Hind Rajab" in competition, at the 82nd Venice Film Festival, Italy, September 3, 2025. / REUTERS
September 5, 2025

At its premiere, a powerful new Gaza film at the Venice Film Festival sparked 23 minutes of sustained applause. But the next day hate emails flooded in, the director said Friday.

"The Voice of Hind Rajab" from French-Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania is a strong contender for the festival's Golden Lion to be awarded Saturday.

It has already garnered the support of famous Hollywood names attached as executive producers.

Between Wednesday night, after the film's premiere, and Thursday, "my producers, including the well-known American names Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix, had their mailboxes flooded with thousands and thousands of intimidating messages,” Ben Hania told AFP.

The same message, sent over and over, was "super intimidating," she added.

The film covers the last minutes of the life of a five-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed by Israeli fire last year while trying to escape Gaza with her family. It uses real-life recordings of the desperate telephone calls she made to the Red Crescent rescue service.

Ben Hania procured the audio from the Red Crescent — with the permission of the Hind Rajab's mother — but employed actors to portray the emergency workers who struggled to coordinate her rescue as Israeli tanks got ever closer.

The director has said the dramatisation is "very close to what they experienced".

Global Spotlight Rising

RECOMMENDED

Ben Hania told AFP that, after hearing about Hind Rajab's death in January 2024, she felt "a lot of anger, a lot of despair, but also a sense of 'What can I do?'"

Cast members told a press conference they felt it their "duty" to make the film.

Regardless, "I didn't make this film to keep people comfortable in their seats," Ben Hania told AFP.

The movie, which will be released in Tunisia later this month, does not yet have a US distributor. Tunisia has already chosen the film as its entry for the 2026 Academy Awards.

Next up for the film is the Toronto International Film Festival, then festivals in London, San Sebastian and Busan.

The Venice premiere, the festival circuit, and a potential run for the Oscars, is "very important", Ben Hania said.

"For a film like this, it allows enormous visibility. And I want the film to be seen a little bit everywhere in the world.”

SOURCE:AFP
