US President Donald Trump has said the US military carried out a major attack on Iran's Kharg Island and warned that the country’s oil infrastructure could be targeted if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted.

"The United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran's crown jewel, Kharg Island," Trump said early on Saturday on social media.

"I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider."

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Iran says US strike on Kharg Island caused no damage

Iran, meanwhile, said early on Saturday that the US strike caused no damage to oil facilities, but warned that any attack on infrastructure would lead to retaliatory strikes on oil facilities in the region, according to state‑run Press TV.

The report cited a spokesperson from Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central headquarters, who said any attack on Iran’s oil, economic or energy assets would lead to the destruction of “all corresponding US facilities in the region.”

According to the report, US air strikes targeted air defences, a naval base and airport facilities, resulting in more than 15 explosions and thick smoke, but did not damage the island’s oil infrastructure.