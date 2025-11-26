Türkiye plans to formalise a new energy deal with Pakistan covering oil and gas exploration both on land and at sea, Ankara’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced.

Bayraktar said on Wednesday he will travel to Pakistan next week to formalise the agreement.

“We’re preparing to sign our accord for Pakistan’s first deep-sea drilling project,” he told Lider Haber.

“Our cooperation will begin with exploration work in two onshore blocks and one offshore zone,” he added.

The signing ceremony is expected to take place on Tuesday, Daily Sabah reported.

In February, the government of Pakistan announced a bidding round offering 40 offshore blocks in the Makran and Indus basins for the granting of exploration licences.

The deal