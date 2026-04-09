French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the ceasefire between the United States and Iran must serve as a starting point for wider negotiations to ensure long-term regional stability.

In a post on X, Macron said he spoke with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump, telling both that "their decision to accept a ceasefire was the best possible one."

He stressed the importance of full compliance, expressing hope that "the ceasefire is fully respected by all parties across all areas of confrontation, including in Lebanon."

He called this "a necessary condition for the ceasefire to be credible and lasting."

Macron emphasised that the truce "must pave the way for comprehensive negotiations to ensure the security of all in the Middle East."

He added that any agreement must address concerns over Iran's nuclear and ballistic programmes, as well as its regional policies and actions affecting navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.