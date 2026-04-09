WAR ON IRAN
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Macron says US‑Iran ceasefire must lead to wider regional peace, stability
Macron speaks with both Donald Trump and Massoud Pezeshkian, telling them their decision to accept a truce is the "best possible one."
Macron says US‑Iran ceasefire must lead to wider regional peace, stability
French president says US-Iran ceasefire must pave way for lasting peace. [File] / AP
April 9, 2026

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the ceasefire between the United States and Iran must serve as a starting point for wider negotiations to ensure long-term regional stability.

In a post on X, Macron said he spoke with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump, telling both that "their decision to accept a ceasefire was the best possible one."

He stressed the importance of full compliance, expressing hope that "the ceasefire is fully respected by all parties across all areas of confrontation, including in Lebanon."

He called this "a necessary condition for the ceasefire to be credible and lasting."

Macron emphasised that the truce "must pave the way for comprehensive negotiations to ensure the security of all in the Middle East."

He added that any agreement must address concerns over Iran's nuclear and ballistic programmes, as well as its regional policies and actions affecting navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Macron stated that France would play its role in building a "robust and lasting peace" in coordination with regional partners.

He also discussed the issue with the leaders of Qatar, the UAE, Lebanon, and Iraq on Wednesday.

Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, saying Tehran presented a "workable" 10-point proposal for negotiations.

The announcement comes less than two hours before the expiration of a deadline Trump had repeatedly extended for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or face widespread destruction.

RelatedTRT World - Iran could pull out of ceasefire if Israel keeps striking Lebanon: report
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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