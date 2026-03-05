WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
US sought Ukraine's help on drone defence in Middle East: Zelenskyy
Ukraine will send drone-defence specialists and interceptor technology to help the US counter Iranian Shahed drone threats in the Middle East, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says.
US sought Ukraine's help on drone defence in Middle East: Zelenskyy
US asked Ukraine for support in drone protection in Middle East: Zelenskyy / AP
March 5, 2026

The United States asked Ukraine for help to fend off Iranian drone attacks in the Middle East, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday, adding that he had ordered expert support to be given.

During Russia's four-year offensive, Kiev has developed a range of cheap and effective drone interceptors, aerial craft designed to hit incoming attack drones mid-air, that it says are world-leading.

Zelenskyy on Tuesday offered US allies in the Middle East a swap of some of their air defence missiles in exchange for those interceptors, which he said would better protect them from Iranian drone attacks.

"We received a request from the United States for specific support in protection against 'shaheds' in the Middle East region," Zelenskyy confirmed on X on Thursday, referring to the Iranian-designed drones also used by Russia.

Ukraine has been facing a near-daily pummelling with such drones, launched from Russia and targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure, including its energy sites.

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine and US discuss postponing trilateral meeting with Russia due to Iran war: Zelenskyy
RECOMMENDED

"I gave instructions to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the required security," he added.

Despite Washington's plea, US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused Zelenskyy of stalling his peacemaking efforts in Ukraine, returning to the language he used during their tense White House meeting a year ago.

"Zelenskyy, he has to get on the ball, and he has to get a deal done," Trump said in an interview with Politico.

"It's unthinkable that he's the obstacle," Trump was quoted as saying. "You don't have the cards. Now he's got even fewer cards."

Trump vowed to end the Ukraine war on his first day in office in January 2025, but has acknowledged that he has found the goal difficult, with Russia keeping up attacks on Ukraine.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli military detains 16 Palestinians during raids across occupied West Bank
Interceptor shortage? South Korea, US discuss possible relocation of Patriot missiles to Middle East
Indonesia threatens to exit Trump's Gaza board if Palestinians don't benefit
US not able to provide enough missiles for Gulf states and Ukraine: EU
China warns war with Iran could spread regionally after Azerbaijan attack
Gutsy Sri Lanka wins praise as it refuses to abandon Iranian sailors in distress
New era in trade: Turkish goods to gain 'Made in EU' label under proposed industrial plan
Living in limbo: Myanmar, Afghan hopeful scholars mourn UK study visa ban
Tokyo urges Iran to release two detained Japanese nationals
Spain says appealing to Trump 'completely useless' as frustration in EU grows
Israel launches fresh air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, orders evacuations
Trump says currently not considering US ground troop deployment in Iran war
US House rejects bid to curb Trump's Iran war powers
No free ride for India's rise as Trump official says US won't let India become rival like China
Trump on rising gas prices during Iran war: 'If they rise, they rise' — report