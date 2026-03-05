The United States asked Ukraine for help to fend off Iranian drone attacks in the Middle East, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday, adding that he had ordered expert support to be given.

During Russia's four-year offensive, Kiev has developed a range of cheap and effective drone interceptors, aerial craft designed to hit incoming attack drones mid-air, that it says are world-leading.

Zelenskyy on Tuesday offered US allies in the Middle East a swap of some of their air defence missiles in exchange for those interceptors, which he said would better protect them from Iranian drone attacks.

"We received a request from the United States for specific support in protection against 'shaheds' in the Middle East region," Zelenskyy confirmed on X on Thursday, referring to the Iranian-designed drones also used by Russia.

Ukraine has been facing a near-daily pummelling with such drones, launched from Russia and targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure, including its energy sites.