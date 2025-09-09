Washington DC — The White House has said that US military alerted the Trump administration about the Israeli attack on Qatar, claiming Doha was promptly informed of an "impending attack" that ultimately resulted in the assassination of five Hamas members, including the son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, and a Qatari security officer.
"This morning, the Trump administration was notified by the United States military that Israel was attacking Hamas, which very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha, the capital of Qatar," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday, reading from a statement.
"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals," she added.
"President Trump immediately directed Special Envoy [Steve] Witcoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack," Leavitt said.
Qatar says US alert came during attacks
Qatar denied receiving advance warning from the US, saying the notification came after the attack had already started.
"Statements circulating about Qatar being informed of the attack in advance are false. The call received from an American official came as explosions sounded from the Israeli attack in Doha," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari posted on X.
Leavitt said Trump spoke with Qatar's leadership including Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and "assured them that such a thing will not happen again on their soil."
"The president views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States. He feels very badly about the location of this attack," she added.
Leavitt said Trump believes this "unfortunate incident" could serve as an
"opportunity for peace", adding Trump also spoke with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the attack.
Qatar, hosting a major US base, has been pivotal in mediating talks between Israel and Hamas since the Gaza war began in October 2023.
Later on Tuesday, Qatar said its Emir told Trump that Doha will take all necessary measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty.
Qatar's regional allies and world powers have slammed Israel for bombing Doha that came as Hamas leaders were weighing a new truce proposal floated by the Trump administration.