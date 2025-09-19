EUROPE
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Foreign Ministry summons Russian charge d'affaires to lodge formal protest over 'unprecedentedly brutal' breach of sovereignty.
Estonia says 3 Russian fighter jets violated airspace for nearly 12 minutes. / AP
September 19, 2025

Estonia has accused Russia of violating its airspace after three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets allegedly entered the Baltic country’s skies without permission.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry said the incident occurred in the area of Vaindloo Island on Friday morning, with the jets remaining in Estonian airspace for nearly 12 minutes, national news agency ERR reported.

Estonia has decided to request NATO Article 4 consultations over a violation of its airspace by Russian fighter jets, Prime Minister Kristen Michal wrote on X.

The European Union and NATO denounced the alleged Russian violation of Estonia's airspace.

"Today's violation of Estonia's airspace by Russian military aircraft is an extremely dangerous provocation. This marks the third such violation of EU airspace in days and further escalates tensions in the region," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X.

The NATO spokesperson noted on X that the alliance responded "immediately" and intercepted the Russian aircraft.

"This is yet another example of reckless Russian behaviour and NATO’s ability to respond," Allison Hart further noted.

EU leaders will discuss their "collective response" to violations by Russia of European airspace at their upcoming meeting in Copenhagen on October 1, European Council President Antonio Costa said.

"Today's violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian military aircraft is another unacceptable provocation," Costa said in a post on X.

"It underscores yet again the urgent need to reinforce our Eastern flank, deepen European defence cooperation, and intensify pressure on Russia."

SOURCE:AA, REUTERS
