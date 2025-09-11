Hamas has accused the United States of complicity in Israel's deadly attack on its negotiators in Qatar, denouncing it as an attempt to destroy Gaza truce talks, as funerals were held in Doha.

"This crime was… an assassination of the entire negotiation process and a deliberate targeting of the role of our mediating brothers in Qatar and Egypt," Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum said in a televised address.

He accused Washington of being "a full accomplice" in the Israeli attack.

Tuesday’s unprecedented attack in Doha shattered a sense of Gulf immunity from conflict and halted already fragile Gaza ceasefire efforts.

In Qatar’s capital, tight security surrounded Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque as the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, joined mourners in prayers.

One coffin draped in the Qatari flag and five others with Palestinian flags were brought into the mosque before burial at Mesaimeer Cemetery.

Among those killed were Khalil al-Hayya’s son Hamam, his office director Jihad Labad, and bodyguards Ahmad Mamlouk, Abdallah Abdelwahd and Mumen Hassoun, according to Hamas.

Qatari Lance Corporal Badr Saad Mohammed al-Humaidi al-Dosari also died in the attack.

Hamas said Hayya's wife, his daughter-in-law and grandchildren were wounded.

The Hamas chief negotiator did not appear at the funeral, and his fate remains uncertain.

The group said senior members including Osama Hamdan and Izzat al-Rishq attended the burial.