WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Israel carries out 'merciless bombardment' on Gaza despite Trump's stop order
Palestinian officials in Gaza say the main city is under relentless Israeli fire while residents also report heavy Israeli shelling during evacuations.
Israel carries out 'merciless bombardment' on Gaza despite Trump's stop order
Explosion is seen following the Israeli attack on Omar al-Mukhtar Street of Gaza City, Gaza on October 3, 2025. / AA
October 4, 2025

Israel has continued to bombard Gaza overnight, defying US President Donald Trump's order for an immediate end to its attacks following Hamas' response to his ceasefire plan.

Residents reported early on Saturday that Israeli tanks shelled Talateeni Street, a main artery in central Gaza City, shortly after Trump urged Israel to stop bombing Gaza.

Witnesses said warplanes also struck several homes in the Remal neighbourhood and intensified raids across the city.

Heavy shelling targeted the area around Al-Noor Centre as families tried to evacuate, forcing many displaced people to sleep on the streets.

Local media said Israeli jets and artillery launched "intense fire belts" on eastern Gaza neighbourhoods as civilians fled at night.

Israeli strikes were also reported in Khan Younis, though there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Civil defence sounds alarm

Mahmoad Saber Basal, spokesperson for Gaza's civil defence, said the city was enduring relentless bombardment.

"Gaza City is being subjected to insane and merciless Israeli bombardment at this moment," he said.

Aid groups warned that civilians remained highly vulnerable, with many forced to move under evacuation orders only to be struck while in the open.

RECOMMENDED

Trump had urged Israel to "immediately stop the bombing of Gaza so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly".

He described Hamas' response to his ceasefire plan as a "significant step" and said negotiations were under way.

But the latest escalation appeared to show little change in Israel's military approach.

Residents said strikes became more intense within an hour of Hamas issuing its statement on the US proposal.

Israel's military has yet to comment on the latest bombardment but has repeatedly stated that attacks will continue until Hamas is dismantled.

Israel set to begin 1st phase of Trump's plan

The UN, which has declared genocide in Gaza, and humanitarian organisations have repeatedly warned that Gaza, home to 2.4 million people, is facing famine, disease and mass displacement under the blockade and near-constant bombardment.

Meanwhile, in its first reaction to Hamas's partial endorsement of Trump's plan, Israel said it is preparing to implement the first phase of a proposed ceasefire plan, the Israeli prime minister's office said on Saturday.

The Israeli government would continue working with the US administration to end the war in line with the "principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump's vision," it said in a statement.

Media reports said the Israeli military has been instructed to scale back attacks in Gaza, with negotiations expected to begin soon.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG