US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Afghanistan has been officially designated as a “State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention” due to the ongoing practices of the Afghan government.
"Today, I am designating Afghanistan as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention. The Taliban continues to use terrorist tactics, kidnapping individuals for ransom or to seek policy concessions. These despicable tactics need to end," Rubio said in a statement on Monday.
The designation follows repeated reports that Americans and other foreign nationals are being held unjustly.
Rubio warned that Afghanistan remains unsafe for US citizens.
"It is not safe for Americans to travel to Afghanistan because the Taliban continues to unjustly detain our fellow Americans and other foreign nationals.”
"The Taliban needs to release Dennis Coyle, Mahmoud Habibi, and all Americans unjustly detained in Afghanistan now and commit to cease the practice of hostage diplomacy forever," he added.