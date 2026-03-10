US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Afghanistan has been officially designated as a “State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention” due to the ongoing practices of the Afghan government.

"Today, I am designating Afghanistan as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention. The Taliban continues to use terrorist tactics, kidnapping individuals for ransom or to seek policy concessions. These despicable tactics need to end," Rubio said in a statement on Monday.

The designation follows repeated reports that Americans and other foreign nationals are being held unjustly.

Rubio warned that Afghanistan remains unsafe for US citizens.