WORLD
1 min read
US says Afghanistan designated as 'state sponsor of wrongful detention'
Secretary of State Marco Rubio says it is not safe for Americans to travel to Afghanistan because the interim Afghan Taliban government continues to unjustly detain US citizens and other foreign nationals.
US says Afghanistan designated as 'state sponsor of wrongful detention'
Rubio warned that Afghanistan remains unsafe for US citizens. / Reuters
16 hours ago

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Afghanistan has been officially designated as a “State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention” due to the ongoing practices of the Afghan government.

"Today, I am designating Afghanistan as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention. The Taliban continues to use terrorist tactics, kidnapping individuals for ransom or to seek policy concessions. These despicable tactics need to end," Rubio said in a statement on Monday.

The designation follows repeated reports that Americans and other foreign nationals are being held unjustly.

Rubio warned that Afghanistan remains unsafe for US citizens.

RECOMMENDED

"It is not safe for Americans to travel to Afghanistan because the Taliban continues to unjustly detain our fellow Americans and other foreign nationals.”

"The Taliban needs to release Dennis Coyle, Mahmoud Habibi, and all Americans unjustly detained in Afghanistan now and commit to cease the practice of hostage diplomacy forever," he added.

RelatedTRT World - How did Afghanistan and Pakistan reach this point of escalation?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran fires drones at Gulf states as Trump's mixed messages fuel war uncertainty. Here's the latest
US-Israel war on Iran triggers global economic 'nightmare'
US investigators search Epstein's New Mexico ranch over abuse claims
US says Afghanistan designated as 'state sponsor of wrongful detention'
UK backs global oil reserve release as war on Iran drags on
Trump says US waives certain oil-related sanctions to ensure supply
US loses 11 MQ-9 Reaper drones worth over $330M in war on Iran
Erdogan to Pezeshkian: Violation of Türkiye's airspace 'cannot be excused for any reason'
Over 36,000 Americans return from Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Republicans gather to discuss how to prevent US-Israel war on Iran from becoming midterm liability
Trump says US-Israel war with Iran 'pretty much' over
Russia's Putin dials Trump, calls for end to US-Israel war on Iran
War on Iran and petrol pain could turn US midterms into a referendum on Trump
By Sadiq S Bhat
Trump calls Iran's choice of Mojtaba Khamenei as 'big mistake'
Türkiye's energy supply, financial system secure against risks: Erdogan