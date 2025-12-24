Ukrainian overnight drone attacks targeted Moscow and sparked an industrial fire in the Tula region, which lies directly south of the Russian capital, regional authorities said on Wednesday.

At least three drones targeting Moscow were downed, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said emergency services were dispatched to the sites where the drone debris fell, but he did not immediately report any damage.

Two of the four major airports serving the capital limited operations, Russia’s civil aviation authority said in a Telegram post.

The Russian defence ministry said its air defence units destroyed 172 Ukrainian drones overnight, nearly half of them over regions bordering Ukraine.