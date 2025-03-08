The US commerce secretary has called on India to stop purchasing weapons from Russia, saying that New Delhi and Washington should form the “best relationship.”

“India has historically bought significant amounts of its military equipment from Russia, and we think that is something that needs to end,” US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told India Today television.

Russia has been one of India’s top defence suppliers for decades.

Lutnick also opposed any alternative currency to the US dollar by the BRICS.

“India is the 'I' in BRICS, trying to create a currency to replace the dollar as the global economic currency.