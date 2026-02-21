South Korea protested with the US Forces Korea early this week over its rare standoff with Chinese fighter jets during a training aircraft drill over the Yellow Sea, local media reported on Saturday.

Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back lodged the complaint in a call with Gen. Xavier Brunson, the commander of the Combined Forces Command and the US Forces Korea, immediately after he received a report of the incident on Wednesday, the Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing unnamed military sources.

South Korea's chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Jin Young-sung, also lodged a complaint in a call with Gen. Brunson.

US and Chinese fighter jets engaged in a brief standoff over the Yellow Sea on Wednesday during an air exercise of the US Air Force, which involved 10 F-16 fighter jets.

The F-16 jets reportedly flew to an area between the respective air defence identification zones of South Korea and China.