South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Foreign and trade ministers hold inaugural 2+2 talks in Seoul to deepen strategic partnership
KIA Motors' vehicles are parked to be exported, at a port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, July 31, 2025 / Reuters
February 11, 2026

South Korea and the Netherlands convened the inaugural session of a high-level 2+2 dialogue, bringing together their foreign and trade ministers to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, economic security, and emerging technologies, according to Yonhap News.

Wednesday’s meeting in Seoul was attended by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho-yun and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, alongside Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel and Trade Minister Aukje de Vries.

In a joint statement issued after the talks, both sides underscored the need to expand their strategic partnership amid mounting geo-economic tensions and rapid technological transformation.

Both countries agreed to deepen collaboration in key sectors, including semiconductors, critical mineral supply chains and the responsible military use of artificial intelligence.

They also pledged to explore fresh investment opportunities in advanced technology ecosystems and to advance joint research in semiconductors and quantum technologies.

South Korea and the Netherlands formalised their strategic partnership in 2022 and have since broadened cooperation in trade and innovation.

Separately, Italy’s visiting Vice Foreign Minister Maria Tripodi met in Seoul with South Korea’s Vice Trade Minister Park Jung-sung and Vice Climate Minister Lee Ho-hyeon to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, and advanced industries.

