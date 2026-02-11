South Korea and the Netherlands convened the inaugural session of a high-level 2+2 dialogue, bringing together their foreign and trade ministers to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, economic security, and emerging technologies, according to Yonhap News.

Wednesday’s meeting in Seoul was attended by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho-yun and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, alongside Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel and Trade Minister Aukje de Vries.

In a joint statement issued after the talks, both sides underscored the need to expand their strategic partnership amid mounting geo-economic tensions and rapid technological transformation.

Both countries agreed to deepen collaboration in key sectors, including semiconductors, critical mineral supply chains and the responsible military use of artificial intelligence.