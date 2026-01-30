A group of US lawmakers issued a warning on Thursday over allowing tech giant Nvidia to sell advanced chips in China, alleging that its support to AI startup DeepSeek has helped boost Chinese military capabilities.

"When Nvidia technology ends up powering China's military, that's not innovation; it's a security failure," the Select Committee on China said in an X post.

"Nvidia's products were used by DeepSeek and ended up supporting an AI model used by the PLA," it said, referring to China's People's Liberation Army.

California-based Nvidia is the world's most valuable company because its artificial intelligence chips are in such huge demand.

But it has been caught in a geopolitical tussle between the United States and China as they compete in the fast-moving AI sector.

Related TRT World - China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy

An Nvidia spokesperson hit back at the claim, saying China "has more than enough domestic chips for all of its military applications, with millions to spare," and "it makes no sense for the Chinese military to depend on American technology."

"The administration's critics are unintentionally promoting the interests of foreign competitors," they added.