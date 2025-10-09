The Israeli army has killed nine Palestinians and wounded dozens in several attacks on Gaza, despite a ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas.

According to witnesses and medical officials, Israeli strikes hit northern, central, and southern Gaza on Thursday. The army launched air raids, artillery bombardments, small arms fire, and smoke-bomb attacks.

In Gaza City, an Israeli strike destroyed a home in the city centre, killing three Palestinians, including two women, and wounding others. Many are still missing.

Warplanes also bombed the Zeitoun, Sabra, and al-Nafaq Street neighbourhoods, but no casualties were reported.

In the west of Gaza City, drones opened fire on internally displaced people sheltering in Yarmouk School, wounding several.

Four Palestinians were also wounded by shelling in the city's southeast district, Al-Zaytoun. Smoke plumes were visible rising from the target areas.

Throughout Gaza City, Israeli military vehicles opened sustained fire from various positions, while ground troops manoeuvred nearby.

In a separate attack late Thursday, an Israeli bombardment struck a house in the Sabra district, killing four family members and leaving some 40 people under the rubble, the Palestinian Civil Defence and medical sources told Anadolu Agency.

An Anadolu correspondent said Israeli strikes intensified across Gaza in the evening hours.

Central Gaza and Khan Younis

In central Gaza, Israeli gunfire wounded several Palestinians northwest of the Nuseirat refugee camp as they attempted to travel from south to north on Al-Rashid Street.