Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva opened the BRICS conference, using his address to criticise the current state of multilateralism amid recent global conflicts.

Addressing leaders from 11 emerging BRICS nations gathered in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, Lula asserted that "we have witnessed an unparalleled collapse of multilateralism," 80 years after the defeat of fascism and the creation of the United Nations.

He further warned that "hard-won advances, such as climate and trade regimes, are under threat."

In his speech, Lula strongly denounced Israel’s bombing of Gaza, urging the world to intervene and halt what he characterised as an Israeli "genocide."

"We cannot remain indifferent to the genocide carried out by Israel in Gaza, the indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians and the use of hunger as a weapon of war,” he told assembled leaders from China, India and other member nations.

He added that a resolution to the conflict "will only be possible with the end of the Israeli occupation and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders."

Lula also "denounced violations of Iran's territorial integrity" and emphasised the urgency of "deepening direct dialogue in Ukraine to achieve a ceasefire and lasting peace."

He urged the BRICS group to actively promote peace and mediate international conflicts.