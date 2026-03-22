WAR ON IRAN
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Israel reports over 4,500 injured since start of Iranian attacks
Health ministry says 303 people were wounded in the past 24 hours as missile strikes hit southern cities, amid escalating US-Israel offensive on Iran.
Israel reports over 4,500 injured since start of Iranian attacks
Israeli Home Front Command officers inspect an apartment building struck by an Iranian missile in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 22 2026. / AP
21 hours ago

Israel’s health ministry said on Sunday that 4,564 people have been injured in Iranian retaliatory attacks since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, on February 28.

In a statement, the ministry said 124 people remained hospitalised, including one critically and 13 in serious condition.

The ministry said 303 people were injured and hospitalised in the past 24 hours, including eight in serious condition.

A barrage of Iranian missiles struck Arad and Dimona in southern Israel on Saturday, causing injuries.

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Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran, killing over 1,300 people so far, including then‑Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting “US military assets,” causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - Iran's strikes on Israel injure over 100, Netanyahu calls it 'very difficult evening'
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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