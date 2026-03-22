Israel’s health ministry said on Sunday that 4,564 people have been injured in Iranian retaliatory attacks since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, on February 28.

In a statement, the ministry said 124 people remained hospitalised, including one critically and 13 in serious condition.

The ministry said 303 people were injured and hospitalised in the past 24 hours, including eight in serious condition.

A barrage of Iranian missiles struck Arad and Dimona in southern Israel on Saturday, causing injuries.