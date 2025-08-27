The Trump administration moved swiftly on Tuesday to punish dissent within the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), placing several employees on administrative leave just a day after they signed an open letter criticising the agency’s leadership.

On Monday, over 180 current and former FEMA employees signed the letter sent to the FEMA Review Council and Congress on Monday, critiquing recent cuts to agency staff and programmes, and warning that FEMA's capacity to respond to a major disaster was dangerously diminished.

Thirty-five signed their names while 141 signed anonymously for fear of retribution.

The Associated Press has confirmed that at least two of the signatories received notices Tuesday evening informing them they would be placed on leave indefinitely, with pay and that they must still check in every morning confirming their availability. It was unclear what the status was for other signatories.

The notice said the decision “is not a disciplinary action and is not intended to be punitive.”

FEMA did not respond immediately to questions about how many staff received the notice and whether it was related to the opposition letter.

The letter contained six “statements of opposition” to current policies at FEMA, including an expenditure approval policy by which Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem must approve contracts exceeding $100,000, which the signatories said reduces FEMA’s ability to perform its mission.