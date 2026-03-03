Türkiye is taking all necessary measures for the immediate release of a CNN Turk reporter and cameraman who were detained in Israel, Ankara has said.

The government is taking needed steps for “the prompt release of our journalists and are closely monitoring the situation,” Head of Türkiye’s Communications Burhanettin Duran said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Tuesday.

“We are once again confronted with one of Israel’s attacks targeting members of the press in an attempt to conceal the truth,” he added.

AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik also described the detention of reporter Emrah Cakmak and cameraman Halil Kahraman by Israeli forces as “an attack on press freedom”.

Celik said the decision to detain the journalists was “unacceptable” and called for their immediate release. “We are closely following the matter,” he added.

‘Irregular intervention’