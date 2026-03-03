TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye seeks urgent release of CNN Turk crew held by Israel
Incident is another Israeli attack on the press and attempt to conceal the truth, says Burhanettin Durhan, adding that Ankara is closely monitoring the situation.
Türkiye seeks urgent release of CNN Turk crew held by Israel
Emrah Cakmak and Halil Kahraman were detained by Israeli security forces in Tel Aviv. (Photo: CNN Turk) / User Upload
March 3, 2026

Türkiye is taking all necessary measures for the immediate release of a CNN Turk reporter and cameraman who were detained in Israel, Ankara has said.

The government is taking needed steps for “the prompt release of our journalists and are closely monitoring the situation,” Head of Türkiye’s Communications Burhanettin Duran said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Tuesday.

“We are once again confronted with one of Israel’s attacks targeting members of the press in an attempt to conceal the truth,” he added.

AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik also described the detention of reporter Emrah Cakmak and cameraman Halil Kahraman by Israeli forces as “an attack on press freedom”.

Celik said the decision to detain the journalists was “unacceptable” and called for their immediate release. “We are closely following the matter,” he added.

RelatedTRT World - CPJ: Israel committed two-thirds of the record 129 journalist killings in 2025

‘Irregular intervention’

RECOMMENDED

According to CNN Turk, Emrah Cakmak and Halil Kahraman were detained by Israeli security forces while broadcasting live from Tel Aviv following Iranian missile strikes on the city.

The network reported that the crew had been covering the aftermath of the attack, including scenes of civilians emerging from shelters, when security personnel approached them and halted the live transmission.

Footage from the broadcast showed officers intervening moments before the signal was cut.

CNN Turk described the move as an “irregular intervention”, saying the journalists were taken into custody and their mobile phones were confiscated.

Kahraman was given brief access to a phone, stating that both journalists were in good health but remained in detention and without their equipment.

RelatedTRT World - Silencing Jerusalem: Israel’s ban on Palestinian media is an attempt to hide Zionist crimes
Explore
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
Türkiye working to resolve problems through 'peace-oriented diplomacy': Erdogan