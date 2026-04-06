Iran wants the US and Israeli forces to "immediately halt their hostilities, particularly targeting top Iranian leadership, in addition to the "unconditional" withdrawal of US President Donald Trump's “deadline” on the Strait of Hormuz, Pakistani official sources told Anadolu on Monday, confirming a ceasefire proposal was shared with Tehran.

"Iran has conveyed to Islamabad that it will only consider the proposal if the US and Israel immediately halt all kinds of hostilities against Iran, including targeting its senior military and civilian leaders," said sources privy to developments, stressing not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The statement came as Tehran on Monday confirmed the killing of Majid Khadmi, intelligence chief of the Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), while reports had suggested that a 45-day ceasefire proposal had been made.

Tehran said it cannot be forced to enter into any dialogue through "deadline threat," according to the Pakistani sources.

Pakistan's army chief Gen. Asim Munir and the country's top diplomat Ishaq Dar are in "constant" contact with US vice president JD Vance and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, respectively, in an attempt to persuade the two sides to come to the negotiation table, the sources added.

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Peace proposal