China has announced tax incentives for the next five years to promote science and technology in the country, the state-run news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

The Ministry of Finance, the General Administration of Customs, and the State Taxation Administration issued a joint statement announcing the incentives.

China launched its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) this year.

The policy, effective from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2030, exempts science and technology popularisation institutions from import tariffs and import-linked value-added taxes on eligible goods.