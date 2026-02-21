WORLD
1 min read
China unveils 5-year tax incentives for science, tech
New policy exempts science and technology popularisation institutions from import tariffs and import-linked value-added taxes on eligible goods
China unveils 5-year tax incentives for science, tech
The scheme covers imported science films, videos and equipment unavailable domestically, benefiting science and natural history museums. / Reuters
February 21, 2026

China has announced tax incentives for the next five years to promote science and technology in the country, the state-run news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

The Ministry of Finance, the General Administration of Customs, and the State Taxation Administration issued a joint statement announcing the incentives.

China launched its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) this year.

The policy, effective from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2030, exempts science and technology popularisation institutions from import tariffs and import-linked value-added taxes on eligible goods.

RECOMMENDED

The eligible goods include popularisation films, videos, and equipment that "cannot be produced domestically" or whose domestic versions "fail to meet required performance standards," while eligible institutions include science and technology museums and natural history museums.

RelatedTRT World - China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Explore
US recovers bodies of nine skiers killed in California avalanche
Kuwait summons Iraqi diplomat over Baghdad’s filing of maritime coordinates with UN
Pakistan carries out strikes against terrorist targets on Afghan border
'Chronicles From the Siege’: Filmmaker dedicates Berlinale win to Palestinian liberation struggle
OIC, Arab countries slam US ambassador's remarks on Israel's Middle East expansion
Palestine, Jordan and Egypt slam US envoy’s remarks on Israeli control of Middle East
Two Palestinians killed, others wounded in Israeli strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
Turkish aid continues to flow into Gaza after reopening of Rafah crossing
50 killed, women and children abducted in Nigeria terror attack
Nations call for trustworthy, secure AI in New Delhi declaration
India and Brazil sign trade and minerals partnership pact
Tehran challenges US figures on Iran protest toll
Saudi Arabia raises concerns with UAE over Sudan war and Yemen policy: report
South Korea protests US over jet standoff with China
Austria turns Hitler birthplace into police station amid debate