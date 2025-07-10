EU chief Ursula von der Leyen faces a confidence vote that has little chance of succeeding but has exposed frictions between her backers and complaints about her leadership style.

European lawmakers will vote on the rare challenge pushed by a far-right faction against the European Commission president at around midday in Strasbourg.

Addressing parliament this week, von der Leyen dismissed the no-confidence motion as a conspiracy theory-laden attempt to divide Europe, dismissing its supporters as "anti-vaxxers" and Russian President Vladimir Putin apologists.

She urged lawmakers to renew confidence in her commission, arguing Europe needed to show unity in the face of various challenges, from US trade talks to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Related TRT Global - Why is top EU official Ursula von der Leyen facing a no-confidence vote?

The no-confidence motion was initiated by Romanian far-right lawmaker Gheorghe Piperea.

He accuses von der Leyen of a lack of transparency over text messages she sent to the head of the Pfizer pharmaceutical giant when negotiating Covid vaccines.

The commission's failure to release the messages, the focus of multiple court cases, has given weight to critics who accuse its boss of centralised and opaque decision-making.

That is also a growing refrain from the commission chief's traditional allies on the left and centre, who have used the vote to air their grievances.

A major complaint is that von der Leyen's centre-right camp has increasingly teamed up with the far-right to further its agenda, most notably to roll back environmental rules.