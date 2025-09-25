Nepal's interim government, led by newly-elected Prime Minister Sushila Karki, has introduced a series of austerity measures aimed at curbing excessive public spending and addressing fiscal mismanagement.

These reforms come in the wake of widespread protests, primarily led by Gen Z activists, who demanded action against corruption and unemployment.

The protests, which resulted in significant casualties and property damage, have prompted the government to take decisive steps to restore public trust and ensure efficient use of taxpayer money.

Here are some of the key austerity measures.

Nepal’s Ministry of Finance has implemented a policy to lock budgets for new, small-scale, or redundant projects that do not align with national priorities, according to the Kathmandu Post.

This measure aims to prevent unnecessary duplication and misallocation of funds.

Consumer committees are now prohibited from implementing projects exceeding NPR 1 million.

Regular meeting allowances for officials and employees of public bodies during routine duties have been discontinued.

However, allowances will still be provided for meetings held outside of office hours for legally established committees.

Officials residing in private residences owned by themselves or their families are no longer eligible to receive accommodation allowances.

The rules extend to Nepal’s diplomatic representatives abroad.

The government has imposed stricter controls on the use of consulting services, reported Rising Nepal Daily.

Funds allocated for tasks that can be performed by existing staff will not be used to hire external consultants.

Consulting services will be limited to capital research and consulting services, not for drafting bills, rules, regulations, guidelines, and similar tasks.