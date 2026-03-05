Ukraine spoke to the United States about the possibility of postponing the next round of trilateral talks with Russia "for a while" and changing the location due to the spiraling Iran war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

New negotiations to end the four-year-old war had been expected to take place in Abu Dhabi before the Gulf hub was targeted by Iranian strikes. Zelenskyy said this week that Kiev was open to other locations.

"The next Ukraine–US–Russia trilateral meeting was planned for the period from March 5 to 9, depending on developments around the world. Currently, there is another war in the Middle East," Zelenskyy said on X, citing comments he gave in an interview with Italian network Rai Italia.

"We spoke with the American side, since they are the party inviting Ukraine and Russia to the meeting, about the possibility of changing the location and postponing the meeting for a while due to the war in the Middle East."

He added that Ukraine hoped the exchange of prisoners of war agreed in previous meetings would still proceed, and also repeated his criticism of Moscow's demand that Ukraine withdraw from the remaining 20 percent of its eastern Donetsk region.

Russia has said Ukraine needs to give up control of the industrialised region which Russia has been unable to fully conquer, something which Kiev has refused to do. The issue remains a key stumbling block in talks.