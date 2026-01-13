Minnesota has sued the Trump administration to block a surge of federal immigration agents deployed to the state, seeking a court ruling that the enforcement operation is unconstitutional and unlawful.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in the US District Court for the District of Minnesota by Attorney General Keith Ellison, alongside the cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, naming US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other immigration officials.

The legal action seeks to halt what the state calls an unprecedented surge of immigration enforcement officers from the Department of Homeland Security, including agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and US Customs and Border Protection, deployed across the Twin Cities.

Minnesota officials argue the operation has led to constitutional violations and widespread disruption.