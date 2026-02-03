China on Tuesday strongly condemned recent attacks in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province and reiterated Beijing's commitment to combatting terrorism.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian expressed deep condolences to the victims and extended sympathies to the injured and bereaved families.

"China firmly opposes terrorism in all its forms and will, as always, resolutely support Pakistan in fighting terrorism, safeguarding social unity and stability, and protecting the safety of its people," Lin told reporters in Beijing.

Security operations continued for a fifth day on Tuesday across different parts of Pakistan’s Balochistan province following Saturday’s coordinated attacks at 12 locations.

On Monday, Pakistani security officials said 177 terrorists had been killed across Balochistan since Friday.