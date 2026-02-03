WORLD
2 min read
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reiterates Beijing’s commitment to combatting terrorism.
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
[FILE] "China firmly opposes terrorism in all its forms," the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said. / Reuters
February 3, 2026

China on Tuesday strongly condemned recent attacks in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province and reiterated Beijing's commitment to combatting terrorism.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian expressed deep condolences to the victims and extended sympathies to the injured and bereaved families.

"China firmly opposes terrorism in all its forms and will, as always, resolutely support Pakistan in fighting terrorism, safeguarding social unity and stability, and protecting the safety of its people," Lin told reporters in Beijing.

Security operations continued for a fifth day on Tuesday across different parts of Pakistan’s Balochistan province following Saturday’s coordinated attacks at 12 locations.

On Monday, Pakistani security officials said 177 terrorists had been killed across Balochistan since Friday.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
RECOMMENDED

The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, which has long targeted security forces in the province, claimed responsibility for the attacks, which killed 31 civilians and 17 security personnel.

Mobile and internet services remained suspended in the provincial capital, Quetta, and several other districts.

Pakistan has seen a renewed surge in violence in January, with combat-related deaths rising 43 percent compared to December last year.

A total of 361 people were killed last month, including 242 terrorists, 73 civilians, and 46 security personnel, according to statistics from the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

The mineral-rich province, a key route for the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, has long been a hotspot for terrorism.

RelatedTRT World - Are US and China on collision course? They may be in Pakistan's Balochistan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba
China slams Israeli attempts to annex Palestine's West Bank
Seoul spy agency claims North Korea preparing Kim’s daughter as heir
No need to panic. Risk of Nipah spread low after India, Bangladesh cases, says WHO
Syria takes over key Al Tanf base following US pullout to Jordan
Brazil orders X to block Grok's sexualised deepfakes immediately
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation