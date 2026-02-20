Türkiye has increased the share of renewables in its total installed electricity capacity to 62 percent by expanding wind and solar power, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Speaking at the Introduction Program of the Cemre Fund, the president said on Friday: “By expanding wind and solar power, we increased the share of renewables in total installed capacity to 62 percent .”

He added that Türkiye ranks among the top countries globally in afforestation and is among those increasing forest assets the most in Europe.

“Today, the whole world stands on the threshold of serious tests regarding the environment and climate issues,” he said, adding: “Wherever we are in the world, it is neither possible nor right to ignore the climate and environmental crisis.

Erdogan emphasised that environmental awareness is “a consciousness of homeland” and “a consciousness of building a future.”