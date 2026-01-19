Palestinian families in Gaza on Sunday announced their full support for the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, pledging to protect its work and help remove obstacles facing its humanitarian and relief efforts.

The declaration came during a solidarity gathering organised by representatives of Palestinian families, tribes and clans at the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

Speaking at the event, Alaa al-Din Al-Aklouk, head of the Families’ Gathering, described the formation of the committee as a “pivotal national milestone” that followed regional and international efforts.

He said the committee faces “heavy and complex tasks,” particularly in light of the widespread destruction caused by Israel’s war on Gaza over the past two years, which devastated infrastructure, deepened poverty, fuelled hunger and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

Al-Aklouk called for urgent action to provide relief to Palestinians, clear rubble and launch a genuine recovery and reconstruction process that restores hope to Gaza’s residents.

He stressed that families and clans are ready to support the committee and provide “all possible forms of assistance” to ensure its success, adding that they also intend to act as a form of popular oversight over its performance.