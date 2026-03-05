The Pentagon on Wednesday identified two additional US soldiers killed during the war on Iran.

The Army Reserve soldiers died on Sunday when a drone struck a US military facility in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, an attack that also killed four other reservists.

The US Defense Department said Jeffrey R. O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa, and Robert M. Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California, were among six American service members killed on Saturday when an Iranian drone struck Port Shuaiba.

Marzan is believed to have died at the scene of the attack, the Pentagon said, adding that positive identification will be completed by a medical examiner.

The Pentagon had earlier named the other four victims as Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

Port Shuaiba, a commercial harbour in Kuwait, also serves as a key logistics hub for the US military, used to transport tactical vehicles and supplies across the region.