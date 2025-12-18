WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye pushes for phase two of Gaza ceasefire as violations mount: FM Fidan
Ankara warns violations are mounting and urges rapid progress on a stabilisation framework, while offering to help secure Gaza and prevent the war from spreading.
Hakan Fidan says the ceasefire remains vital after what he described as “the horror, the human tragedy, the genocide” witnessed in Gaza. / AA
December 18, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye is pressing for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement to begin, warning that continued violations risk reigniting violence and destabilising the wider region.

Speaking to TRT World in an interview aired on Thursday, Fidan said the ceasefire remains vital after what he described as “the horror, the human tragedy, the genocide” witnessed in Gaza since late 2023, but stressed that it is increasingly under strain.

“There are constant violations of the ceasefire,” Fidan said, noting that nearly 400 Palestinians have been killed since the truce took effect on October 10.

Fidan said Türkiye supports advancing to the agreement’s second phase, which envisions an international stabilisation force and a governance mechanism for Gaza.

He said talks are ongoing and that “over the next couple of weeks” preliminary outcomes are expected.

Despite Israeli objections, Fidan said Ankara is prepared to contribute to any international force, arguing that Türkiye has acted as “the voice of the human conscience” in response to Israeli actions in Gaza.

Regional flashpoints widen concern

On Syria, Fidan warned that Daesh remains a serious threat but said it can be contained through regional cooperation, pointing to what he described as “healthy cooperation” between Türkiye and Syria.

He cautioned that delays in integrating the terrorist organisation of PKK/YPG-dominated SDF into the country’s new security framework risk undermining national unity, saying patience among key actors is “running out.”

Addressing the war in Ukraine, Fidan said Türkiye supports ongoing mediation efforts led by the United States and believes the parties are “very close to reach a deal now,” while stressing that any agreement must ultimately secure public legitimacy in Ukraine.

He also reiterated Türkiye’s concerns over maritime security, warning that escalating attacks in the Black Sea could trigger broader regional instability.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
