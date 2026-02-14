WORLD
Bangladesh election winner Rahman urges unity to rebuild nation
BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman will swear in as prime minister by February 18 as his party secures two-thirds majority.
“We will not tolerate any kind of injustice or illegal activities", Rahman says. / Reuters
Tarique Rahman, chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) that won a two-thirds majority in the recently held general elections, on Saturday called for national unity to rebuild the South Asian country.

The BNP, which secured a landslide victory on Thursday election with 209 seats in the 300-seat parliament, is set form a government with Rahman to become prime minister.

The Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance won 77 seats and will sit on opposition benches, while the Awami League party of Sheikh Hasina, whose government was ousted in 2024 after student protests and a crackdown that killed 1,400 people, was barred from taking part.

"We are taking office at a time when we have to start our journey through a fragile economy, ineffective constitutional institutions, and weak law and order situation left by a fascist regime. However, if the people's strength is with us, no obstacle can stop us," Rahman said in his first address since Thursday's election.

‘Bangladeshi interests’

Asked about foreign policy, he said they do not have any country-centric policy, saying it will be decided based on "Bangladeshi interests."

"National unity is our strength, division is our weakness," he said, urging everyone to stay united.

"This victory belongs to democracy, this victory belongs to Bangladesh, this victory belongs to the democracy-loving people of the country. From today, we are free."

“We will not tolerate any kind of injustice or illegal activities. Regardless of party, opinion, religion, ethnicity, or differing views, we will not accept any attack by the strong against the weak under any pretext,” he said.

