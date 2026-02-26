TÜRKİYE
Turkish foundation delivers food aid to 8,250 drought-stricken families in Somalia
Somalia is facing a sharp rise in food insecurity and malnutrition, with an estimated 6.5 million people experiencing hunger.
The aid packages were prepared for families facing economic hardship amid prolonged drought conditions that have worsened in recent years. / AA
8 hours ago

A Turkish humanitarian organisation has delivered food assistance to 8,250 families across drought-affected regions of Somalia during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Turkish officials have said.

Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) distributed food packages in seven states and 13 regions of the country as part of its Ramadan relief program, supported by donations from charitable contributors.

The aid packages were prepared for families facing economic hardship amid prolonged drought conditions that have worsened in recent years.

Teams made up of foundation staff and volunteers carried out the distributions in various regions, including camps in the capital Mogadishu. Assistance events were held at the Hindere camp in the Daynile district and the Bilhayr camp in the Garapaley area, with officials meeting families after the deliveries.

Omer Faruk Arslan, religious services counsellor at the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu, said that humanitarian support remains critical as severe drought has intensified across Somalia.

“Due to the drought, there have been serious problems in access to food and water over the past two years,” Arslan said. “With the support of our donors, we are delivering food packages to those in need in 13 regions.”

He said each family received one package and noted that the total distribution of 8,250 parcels is expected to benefit around 80,000 people, based on an average household size of 10.

RECOMMENDED

EU support for Somalia

On Thursday, the European Union announced $74 million in humanitarian funding to support vulnerable communities across Somalia as the country grapples with "worsening drought, ongoing conflict, displacement and rising food prices."

In a statement, the EU said the funding will prioritise life-saving assistance, including integrated health and nutrition services, treatment for severe and acute malnutrition, emergency cash support, water and sanitation services, protection programs, and emergency education.

Somalia is facing a sharp rise in food insecurity and malnutrition, with an estimated 6.5 million people experiencing hunger, according to the statement.

Humanitarian assessments indicate that about 1.85 million children under age five are at risk of acute malnutrition.

The EU said the assistance will be delivered through trusted humanitarian partners operating on the ground to ensure aid reaches those most affected in a timely, inclusive and effective manner.

Since 2017, the EU has provided more than $817 million in humanitarian assistance to Somalia, the statement said.

