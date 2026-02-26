A Turkish humanitarian organisation has delivered food assistance to 8,250 families across drought-affected regions of Somalia during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Turkish officials have said.

Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) distributed food packages in seven states and 13 regions of the country as part of its Ramadan relief program, supported by donations from charitable contributors.

The aid packages were prepared for families facing economic hardship amid prolonged drought conditions that have worsened in recent years.

Teams made up of foundation staff and volunteers carried out the distributions in various regions, including camps in the capital Mogadishu. Assistance events were held at the Hindere camp in the Daynile district and the Bilhayr camp in the Garapaley area, with officials meeting families after the deliveries.

Omer Faruk Arslan, religious services counsellor at the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu, said that humanitarian support remains critical as severe drought has intensified across Somalia.

“Due to the drought, there have been serious problems in access to food and water over the past two years,” Arslan said. “With the support of our donors, we are delivering food packages to those in need in 13 regions.”

He said each family received one package and noted that the total distribution of 8,250 parcels is expected to benefit around 80,000 people, based on an average household size of 10.