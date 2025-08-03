WORLD
Bandits kidnap over 50 people in Nigeria amid surge in mass abductions
Last month, bandits in Zamfara killed 33 people they had kidnapped in February despite receiving a $33,700 ransom.
Zamfara state in northwest Nigeria has seen a surge in attacks in recent years by heavily armed gangs, commonly referred to as bandits. / REUTERS
August 3, 2025

Gunmen have kidnapped more than 50 people in northwest Nigeria in a mass abduction, according to a private conflict monitoring report created for the United Nations.

"Armed bandits" targeted the village of Sabon Garin Damri in Zamfara state on Friday, the report said, the latest attack in a region where residents in rural hinterlands have long suffered from gangs who kidnap for ransom, loot villages, and demand taxes.

The report said this was the first "mass capture" incident in the Bakura local government area this year, noting, "The recent trend of mass captures in Zamfara has been concerning” and "a shift in bandit strategy toward more large-scale attacks in northern Zamfara."

A Zamfara police spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Nigeria's "banditry" crisis originated in conflict over land and water rights between herders and farmers, but has morphed into organised crime, with gangs preying on rural communities that have long had little or no government presence.

The conflict is worsening a malnutrition crisis in the northwest as attacks drive people away from their farms, in a situation that has been complicated by the climate crisis and Western aid cuts.

Last month, bandits in Zamfara killed 33 people they had kidnapped in February despite receiving a $33,700 ransom, while three babies died in captivity, officials and residents said.

Bandit-militant cooperation

Since 2011, as arms trafficking increased and the wider Sahel region fell into turmoil, organised armed gangs formed in northwest Nigeria, with cattle rustling and kidnapping becoming huge moneymakers in the largely impoverished countryside.

Groups also levy taxes on farmers and artisanal miners.

Violence has spread in recent years from the northwest into north-central Nigeria.

Two weeks ago, Nigerian troops killed at least 95 members of an armed gang in a shootout and air strikes in the northwest state of Niger.

Bandits, who are primarily motivated by money, have also increased their cooperation with Nigeria's militant groups, who are waging a separate, 16-year-old armed insurrection in the northeast.

The recent emergence of the Lakurawa militant group in the northwest has worsened violence in the region.

Governments of affected states have recruited militias fighting the militants in the northeast to assist in countering the bandits.

