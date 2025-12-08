December 8, 2025
A large shopping centre in Oslo was evacuated after a shooting, Norwegian police have said, adding that the suspected shooter had been arrested.
"We have inspected almost the entire shopping centre and have not found any wounded people," Oslo police wrote on their public incident log on Monday.
The incident took place at the Storo shopping centre in northern Oslo.
According to police, a single shot was fired with a rifle.
The cause and other details of the shooting were not yet known.
Police said they had arrested the shooter, whom they said appeared to have acted alone.
The suspect's identity was not disclosed.
