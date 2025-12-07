WORLD
Israeli fire kills Palestinian man, wounds three others in occupied West Bank attacks
Red Crescent says a man killed, two others injured near Qalqilya, and a 12-year-old boy wounded west of Jenin.
Israeli forces raid the streets of Hebron, occupied West Bank, December 6, 2025. / AA
December 7, 2025

A Palestinian man was killed, and three others were wounded on Sunday evening after Israeli forces opened fire in two separate attacks near Qalqilya and Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, medics said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a brief statement that one man was killed and two others were injured, including one critically, by Israeli fire in the Azbat at-Tayyib area near Azzun, east of Qalqilya.

Israeli soldiers detained the two injured men and forced the ambulance crew to leave, according to the statement.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said that a 12-year-old boy was also wounded by Israeli army gunfire during an overnight raid in the town of Burqin, west of Jenin.

The child was hit in the knee by bullet shrapnel “while riding his bicycle”, it added.

At least 1,091 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 11,000 others injured in attacks by the army and illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied territory since October 2023. Over 21,000 people have also been arrested.

In a landmark opinion in July last year, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:AA
