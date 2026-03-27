The international system established by the victors of World War II is facing a profound legitimacy crisis today across nearly all areas, the Turkish president said on Friday.

"The post-World War II order built by its victors faces a deep legitimacy crisis across nearly all domains," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video message sent to the International Strategic Communication Summit 2026 (Stratcom Summit ‘26) held in Istanbul by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

"The institutions, rules and set of values underpinning the system are gradually losing their function," he added.

"The world is going through a challenging period marked by escalating genocides, wars and crises, where power competition is spreading across areas such as energy, technology, and trade, and disputes are increasingly attempted to be resolved through force rather than dialogue."