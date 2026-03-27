TÜRKİYE
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President Erdogan warns post-WWII global order faces deep legitimacy crisis
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the international system shaped after World War II is losing credibility across nearly all domains, urging renewed focus on peace, stability and justice.
President Erdogan warns post-WWII global order faces deep legitimacy crisis
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech via video message during the STRATCOM Summit 2026 programme, on March 27 2026. / AA
March 27, 2026

The international system established by the victors of World War II is facing a profound legitimacy crisis today across nearly all areas, the Turkish president said on Friday.

"The post-World War II order built by its victors faces a deep legitimacy crisis across nearly all domains," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video message sent to the International Strategic Communication Summit 2026 (Stratcom Summit ‘26) held in Istanbul by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

"The institutions, rules and set of values underpinning the system are gradually losing their function," he added.

"The world is going through a challenging period marked by escalating genocides, wars and crises, where power competition is spreading across areas such as energy, technology, and trade, and disputes are increasingly attempted to be resolved through force rather than dialogue."

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"Ending tragedies, as in Gaza, and restoring peace, stability and prosperity worldwide, especially in the region, is more important than ever," said President Erdogan.

He stressed the need to strengthen communication and cooperation mechanisms to counter disinformation and distorted narratives, calling on governments, academics, civil society and think tanks to take more active roles.

"Türkiye will resolutely maintain its principled, determined, peace-centric stance focused on humanitarian values and justice, mobilising all its means to help rebuild peace and security not only in our region but across the world," the Turkish leader added.

RelatedTRT World - Beyond the crises: Türkiye is redefining the global narrative
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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