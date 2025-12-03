Belgium rejected a plan to use frozen Russian assets to help prop up Ukraine’s economy and war effort over the next two years on Wednesday, saying that the scheme poses major financial and legal risks.

Ukraine’s budget and military needs for 2026 and 2027 are estimated to total around 130 billion euros ($150 billion). The European Union has committed to filling the gap. It has already poured in over 170 billion euros ($197 billion) since the war started in 2022.

The biggest pot of ready funds available is through frozen Russian assets. Most of the money is held in Belgium, around 194 billion euros ($226 billion) as of June, and outside the EU in Japan, with around $50 billion, and the US, UK and Canada with lesser amounts.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, was due to make public later on Wednesday details of its proposal to use the Russian money as collateral to help meet Ukraine’s considerable needs through a “reparations loan.”

But Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said that his country considers “the option of the reparations loan the worst of all, as it is risky. It has never been done before.” Russia has described the scheme as “theft.”

Haltingly reading prepared remarks to reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Prévot urged the EU to borrow the money for Ukraine on international markets. “It is a well-known, robust and well-established option with predictable parameters,” he said.

“The reparation loans scheme entails consequential economic, financial and legal risks,” he said, adding that the commission’s proposals do not address Belgium’s concerns. “It is not acceptable to use the money and leave us alone facing the risks.”