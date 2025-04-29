Türkiye and Italy have signed a series of pacts covering such diverse areas as trade, industrial investments, space, culture, sports, social services, archives, transportation, and defence.

The memorandums of understanding followed the Fourth Türkiye-Italy Intergovernmental Summit, co-chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday.

Key agreements included a Joint Ministerial Statement between the Turkish Trade Ministry and Italy’s Foreign Ministry to strengthen trade ties.

Another memorandum of understanding was signed between the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry and Italy’s Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy to enhance cooperation in science, technology, innovation, industry, and investment.

Other notable memorandums of understanding include those between the Turkish Space Agency and the Italian Space Agency for peaceful space activities, as well as one between the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry and Italy’s Culture Ministry to combat the illicit trade of cultural property.