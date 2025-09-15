Several artists used their appearances to call for “Free Palestine,” wearing keffiyehs and handbags, and shouting “CEASE FIRE!” during Sunday night's 77th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

“Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder won her first Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series and closed off her acceptance speech by saying: “Go Birds, F--- ICE and Free Palestine.”

She later went on to explain her statement while her name was being chiselled on the trophy backstage.

"It is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel. Our religion and our culture … is really separate to this sort of ethnonationalist state," she said.

Javier Bardem, wearing a keffiyeh and voicing his support for Film Workers for Palestine, announced on the red carpet entrance: “Here I am today denouncing the genocide in Gaza… Free Palestine!”

Pledge to boycott Israeli institutions

In the week leading up to the Emmys, 3,900 industry names signed an open pledge declaring that they will not work with Israeli institutions and film companies that are “implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.”