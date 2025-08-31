Syria reopened Saint Anna Church in the village of al Yaqoubiya in the Idlib countryside on Sunday after 14 years of closure.

The church, serving the Greek Orthodox and Armenian communities, was reopened in a ceremony attended by guests from different Syrian provinces.

Special prayers and religious rituals were held at the premises, and traditional sweets were offered to attendees.

Speaking to Anadolu, Ani Hiko, who attended the ceremony, said the reopening of the church after 14 years brought “indescribable joy.”

Rania Havam, a visitor from Aleppo, expressed her great happiness at attending the reopening ceremony after 14 years of absence.