Four Palestinians killed, more wounded in Israeli strikes across Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
The new attacks violated the ceasefire that took effect on October 10, with authorities reporting at least 342 civilians killed by Israeli fire since then.
Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children. / Reuters
November 24, 2025

Four Palestinians were killed and a fifth was injured by Israeli army fire in Gaza, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, medics said.

Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza said on Monday that the bodies of two people were transferred to the facility after an Israeli drone strike in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis.

Two more people were shot dead by Israeli snipers in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, medical sources said.

A Palestinian was also injured by artillery fire near the so-called “yellow line” in the Al-Shaaf area of Al-Tuffah, the sources said, without providing details about his condition.

According to witnesses, Israeli aircraft carried out air strikes accompanied by tank and helicopter gunfire in northeastern Rafah in southern Gaza.

In Khan Younis, Israeli forces conducted several air strikes in the eastern parts of the city where they maintain a military presence.

The new attacks came in violation of the ceasefire that took effect in Gaza on October 10.

According to local authorities, at least 342 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire since the ceasefire.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,900 in a brutal offensive that reduced most of the enclave to rubble.

SOURCE:AA
