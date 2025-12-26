Palestinian poet Alaa al-Qatrawi sits surrounded by her literary works and certificates of recognition in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

The papers scattered around her represent a year's worth of creative output born from unbearable loss.

In December 2023, Israeli air strikes killed her four children—Yamen, 8, twins Kinan and Orkida, 6, and Karmel, two and a half—when their home in Khan Younis was bombed.

Yet al-Qatrawi, 35, who holds a doctorate in literature and criticism, has made 2025 her most productive year ever.

"My painful story and my continuous grief over my children's martyrdom became fuel burning within me, transforming into texts and writings filled with sorrows and pains on one hand, and hopes and imaginings of what they could have been on the other," she tells TRT World.

As 2025 nears its end, Gaza and its inhabitants keep suffering relentless Israeli attacks and a humanitarian disaster despite a ceasefire.

Severe winter conditions brought heavy rainfalls that drowned thousands of displaced families, while low temperatures killed frail children.

Post-ceasefire strikes from October led to more than 300 fatalities and 672 injuries by late November, including 67 children.

Yet amid this devastation, a remarkable creative movement has emerged, with poets, filmmakers, and writers transforming their trauma into art that bears witness to the genocide.

The genocide has proven, paradoxically, to be "fertile ground for endless creativity because reality exceeded description in every detail of daily life," al-Qatrawi says.

"Gaza absorbed the initial shock in 2024, and that's what happened to its writers and poets."

Her 2025 achievements include winning the Suad Al-Sabah Award for Palestinian Creativity in Kuwait for her poetry collection A Tent in the Sky, in which she mourned her children, her friend and fellow poet Heba Abu Nada—killed in an air strike in 2023—and journalists Ismail al-Ghoul and Hussam Abu Safiya, among others.

Her poetic play Orkida won the Antoun Saadeh Prize in Beirut for theatre, in which her daughter dreams of becoming a poet. Another collection, My Butterfly That Never Dies, made the longlist for the Sheikh Zayed Book Award in the Young Author category.

"How can a poet not write when she never said goodbye to her children like me? When she doesn't know the exact date of their martyrdom like me?" al-Qatrawi tells TRT World.

Her last phone call with her eldest son on December 13, 2023, was while he was trapped with his siblings in their grandfather's house in Khan Younis.

Communications cut off. In February 2024, she learned the house had been bombed with everyone inside.

"My children and others are not just numbers. Their memory must be immortalised," she says.

"Writing doesn't need gardens or the sea or quiet and a cup of coffee as some imagine. It needs a human being carrying a message they want to deliver to the world—and that's what many of Gaza's creators carry."

When joy becomes revolutionary

For 27-year-old poet and writer Jawad al-Aqqad, 2025 brought a different kind of defiance: he married his university classmate and fellow poet Ramia al-Sous on December 12, whom he had proposed to in January 2020.

The young man now lives in a small rented apartment in Bureij refugee camp after Israeli forces destroyed his family's three-story building in Khan Younis. Yet he's writing—this time about joy itself as an act of resistance.

"I'm temporarily shifting from writing about death to writing about life, after the latter disappeared from Gaza since the war began," he tells TRT World, as he describes the "enormous psychological difficulties" Palestinians face when trying to embrace happiness amid genocide.

Al-Aqqad, who published his first poetry collection in 2017, describes the war's early months as shocking for all Palestinians, including writers and poets.

He couldn't write at first. But he recovered and produced what he considers two important books in 2025.

I Write My Death Standing: Margins of Writing and War, published by Dar Al-Shuruq in Amman and Ramallah, is a collection of essays and narrative texts about existence, identity, and Palestinian concerns, focusing on war diaries: bitter displacement, the first night in a tent, the struggle of identity and destiny, and how poetry feeds bread.

The book grapples with the battle of narratives between Palestinians and Arabs on one side and the Israeli occupation on the other.