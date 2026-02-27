WORLD
2 min read
German parliament passes stringent asylum rules
Lawmakers approve stricter migration controls, faster border screenings, and more frequent deportations.
German parliament passes stringent asylum rules
German parliament passes stricter asylum rules. / Reuters
February 27, 2026

Germany's parliament has voted in favour of implementing major changes to European asylum rules that will introduce stricter migration controls and accelerated deportations for rejected asylum seekers.

The Bundestag approved the measures on Friday with 309 votes in favour and 260 against, with two abstentions.

The governing coalition of the Christian Democrats and Social Democrats supported the legislation, while the far-right AfD voted against it.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt defended the new rules during parliamentary debate, saying the government is sharpening migration policy and sending a clear message, together with EU partners, that Europe is hardening its approach to migration.

"There are three main pillars in this system. The EU's external borders will be better protected. The second pillar, the Dublin system, will be made functional again," he said, referring to EU regulations that require asylum seekers to remain in the first EU country they enter while their applications are processed.

"The third pillar is solidarity. We will not abandon the countries on the external borders," he said, promising that all EU member states will share the burden either by relocating asylum seekers or providing financial contributions.

The legislation implements asylum system reforms that EU member states agreed to in May 2024.

RECOMMENDED

Under the new rules, all arriving asylum seekers will undergo identity checks, and applications from nationals of countries with low recognition rates will be processed at EU external borders.

The legislation authorises German federal states to establish secondary migration centres, facilities designed to house asylum seekers who entered the EU through another member state where they already filed applications.

Those for whom another EU country holds legal responsibility will be required to remain in these centres while their cases are processed.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz faced sharp criticism from his coalition partners last year over controversial “criminal” remarks on migration as critics accused him of echoing the racist rhetoric of the far-right AfD Party.

Germany's border controls have created tensions, particularly with its eastern neighbour, Poland.

Warsaw imposed reciprocal temporary checks at its own frontier, with senior Polish politicians accusing Germany of funnelling migrants into Polish territory.

RelatedTRT World - Germany has turned away more than 10,000 irregular migrants at its borders since May
SOURCE:AA
Explore
London's Churchill statue sprayed with 'Zionist war criminal' graffiti
German parliament passes stringent asylum rules
Ankara rolls out COP31 digital hub to expand climate inclusion: Turkish first lady
Hungary, Slovakia seek joint probe into Druzhba pipeline damage
Pakistan foils drone attack as tensions simmer along Afghanistan border
World’s largest aircraft carrier reaches Israeli shores amid US military buildup
US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: poll
Why has Zimbabwe banned lithium export?
Public transportation disrupted across Germany amid two-day strike
AI company Anthropic rejects Pentagon's request to loosen safeguards
Arab tourists flock to Russia amid the country's closer ties with the Gulf
Civil war in Sudan puts charity kitchen workers at risk
Amazon bets on Texas and custom Trainium chips to challenge Nvidia in AI race in US
Japan's ruling party approves plans to beef up intelligence amid defence overhaul
Iran offers to mediate as Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes escalate